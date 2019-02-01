First Interstate Bank Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Midas Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 49,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.01.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $181,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $73.04 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

