First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Receives $19.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $491,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,500 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 491,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 98,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 98,604 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers trust management, depository accounts, commercial lending, consulting and other services.

