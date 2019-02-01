First Community Co. (FCCO) Given $22.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

In other First Community news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pwmco LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 222,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Community by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.87. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

