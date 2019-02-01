First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,538. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Luke A. Latimer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,172,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $2,419,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

