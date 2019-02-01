Financial Survey: Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) versus Ventas (VTR)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $3.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Ventas has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 5 1 0 2.00 Ventas 2 12 1 0 1.93

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $57.07, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Ventas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $273.26 million 7.33 $38.47 million $1.14 15.41 Ventas $3.57 billion 6.43 $1.36 billion $4.16 15.50

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 14.69% 3.26% 1.42% Ventas 19.90% 4.56% 2.11%

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to Ventas or the Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.