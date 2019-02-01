Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,967,577 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 97,321,723 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,599,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

XLF opened at $25.94 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,589,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,161,000 after buying an additional 237,190 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

