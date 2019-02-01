Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. Has $133,000 Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. decreased its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,474.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.76 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

