Financial Institutions (FISI) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.17

News headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Financial Institutions’ analysis:

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.82 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $432.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/financial-institutions-fisi-given-news-sentiment-score-of-1-17.html.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.