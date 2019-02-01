Financial Contrast: Navistar International (NAV) vs. Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 3.32% -7.75% 5.06% Electrameccanica Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navistar International and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 1 5 7 0 2.46 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navistar International currently has a consensus price target of $41.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Navistar International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navistar International is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navistar International and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $10.25 billion 0.32 $340.00 million $3.39 9.69 Electrameccanica Vehicles $80,000.00 462.83 -$8.76 million N/A N/A

Navistar International has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Navistar International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navistar International beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2018, it had approximately 727 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

