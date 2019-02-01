FIG Partners Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $39.00 target price on First Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $192,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 497,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

