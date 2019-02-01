Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 594 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 594 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/fiduciary-trust-co-purchases-594-shares-of-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.