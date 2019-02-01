Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 300 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total value of $5,843,131.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,370 shares of company stock worth $31,345,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $307.02 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 300 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/fiduciary-trust-co-purchases-300-shares-of-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.