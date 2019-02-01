Ferrari (RACE) Issues Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. Ferrari updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.03-4.25 EPS.
Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ferrari has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.
