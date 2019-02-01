Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Xerox (XRX) Share Price

Headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Xerox’s ranking:

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. Xerox has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-xerox-xrx-share-price.html.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.