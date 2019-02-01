Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $24.60 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Farmer Bros’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

