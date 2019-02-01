Facebook, Inc. (FB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.34.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $166.69 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 39.60%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $113,677.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,663,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,552 shares of company stock worth $61,298,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

