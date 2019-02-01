Facebook (FB) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.39.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $166.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101,554. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $113,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,663,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,552 shares of company stock worth $61,298,975. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 15,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 5,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

