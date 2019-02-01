Exxon Mobil (XOM) PT Set at $87.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $87.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 1,297,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,627,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 701.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

