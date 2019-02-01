Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,929,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,317,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,065 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,974,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,871 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

