Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

XOM stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,731. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-yhb-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.