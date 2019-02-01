Exponent (EXPO) Announces Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million.

Exponent stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

