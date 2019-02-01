Expedia Group (EXPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.92.

EXPE traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

