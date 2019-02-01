Expanse Reaches Market Capitalization of $999,903.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Expanse has a total market cap of $999,903.00 and $5,942.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00002738 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

