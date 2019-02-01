Evolus (EOLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $426.04 million and a P/E ratio of -60.56.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $38,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Romine bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $88,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,147 shares of company stock valued at $228,880 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 761.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.