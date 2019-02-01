EVO Payments (EVOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America cut EVO Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.30.

EVO Payments stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,507,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,988 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EVO Payments by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in EVO Payments by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,620,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 711,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

