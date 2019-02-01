Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $94.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 4,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,748. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,392,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,413,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $5,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,500. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,746,000 after buying an additional 316,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

