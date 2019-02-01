Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

NYSE CE opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Celanese by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

