Equities Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Shares of AOS opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.09. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 427.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8,510.8% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

