Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Fuel Gas Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFG. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

