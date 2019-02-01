Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Total System Services, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Total System Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Total System Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

NYSE:TSS opened at $89.61 on Friday. Total System Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Total System Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 344,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Total System Services by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 307,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 4th quarter valued at $22,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.