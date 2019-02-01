Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Macquarie set a $140.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

NYSE SWK opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,466 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 613,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,052,000 after acquiring an additional 548,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 890,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

