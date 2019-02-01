Equinix (EQIX) vs. Reven Housing Reit (RVEN) Financial Comparison

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Reven Housing Reit (NASDAQ:RVEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Reven Housing Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.46% 7.70% 2.74% Reven Housing Reit -26.69% -7.14% -3.26%

Equinix has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reven Housing Reit has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Reven Housing Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of Reven Housing Reit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equinix and Reven Housing Reit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 1 14 0 2.93 Reven Housing Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $502.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Reven Housing Reit.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Reven Housing Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Equinix pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Equinix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Reven Housing Reit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $4.37 billion 7.25 $232.98 million $18.53 21.26 Reven Housing Reit $7.82 million 5.04 -$1.83 million N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Reven Housing Reit.

Summary

Equinix beats Reven Housing Reit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

About Reven Housing Reit

Reven Housing REIT, Inc., (NASDAQ: RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single family rental properties in the United States. Reven currently owns and operates single family rental properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

