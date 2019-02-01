EQT Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.47 on Thursday. EQT has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,794 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,070,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after acquiring an additional 849,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,682,000 after acquiring an additional 687,779 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,995,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,721,000 after acquiring an additional 601,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,261.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,381 shares of company stock valued at $993,238 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

