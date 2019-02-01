EPAM Systems (EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.26

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.26 and last traded at $144.13, with a volume of 311650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.48.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,951,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,070,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,165,000 after purchasing an additional 912,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,793,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,790,000 after purchasing an additional 388,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 877.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242,184 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

