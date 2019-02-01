EOG Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

NYSE EOG opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

