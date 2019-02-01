Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 414,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 126,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

NYSE EPD opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

In related news, insider W Randall Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 55,005 shares of company stock worth $1,390,132. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

