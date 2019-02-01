Enerplus (ERF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by GMP Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.36.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$11.37 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$9.65 and a 52-week high of C$18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$345.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.37514519130054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$241,020.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

