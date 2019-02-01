Encana (ECA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Encana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Encana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,749,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Encana will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 261,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,884. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,226,000 after buying an additional 17,318,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 24.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,359,000 after buying an additional 5,428,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,543,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 3,820,692 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 14.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 18,235,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 2,261,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 32.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,352,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,432,000 after buying an additional 1,818,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.