Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $2,758,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

ENB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

