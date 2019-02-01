Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 305,996 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305,996 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 73,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford acquired 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.39. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

