Emerald Advisers LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,787 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,050,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,513,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,234,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,149,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.17. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

