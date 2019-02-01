Emerald Advisers LLC Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,437,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 206,447 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,951,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 407,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,133.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,674 shares of company stock worth $228,264. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNR stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/emerald-advisers-llc-has-12-79-million-holdings-in-monmouth-r-e-inv-corp-mnr.html.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.