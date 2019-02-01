Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

ELVT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.19. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Strock bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 356,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,554,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

