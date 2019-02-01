Electrocomponents (ECM) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 730.63 ($9.55).

ECM stock traded down GBX 7.26 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 535.54 ($7.00). 586,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 121,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.52), for a total value of £604,608.36 ($790,027.91). Also, insider Karen Guerra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($130,929.05).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

