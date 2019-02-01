Electra One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,520.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Electra has a market cap of $7.67 million and $41,520.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and CoinBene. In the last week, Electra has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001620 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,298,770,672 coins and its circulating supply is 28,431,614,119 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

