Eldorado Gold (ELD) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELD. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Desjardins upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$1.30 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,063. The company has a market cap of $781.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.05.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

