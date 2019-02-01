Eldorado Gold (ELD) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELD. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Desjardins upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$1.30 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,063. The company has a market cap of $781.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.05.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

