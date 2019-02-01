Eldorado Gold (EGO) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. CIBC cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

EGO stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.28. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 755,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 149,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 157,562 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 227,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 210,509 shares during the period.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

