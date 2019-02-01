Elastic (ESTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.16

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 3196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $454,148,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

