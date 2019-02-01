eHealth (EHTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eHealth to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on eHealth to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 482,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,100. eHealth has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in eHealth by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 461,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 366,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,388,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,393,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,805,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

