eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.67, a PEG ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.20. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $19.05.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
